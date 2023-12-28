How to Watch CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Northridge Stats Insights
- This season, the Matadors have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- In games CSU Northridge shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
- The Matadors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 312th.
- The Matadors record 8.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Mustangs allow (72.0).
- CSU Northridge has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 72.0 points.
Cal Poly Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Matadors have averaged.
- Cal Poly is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 27th.
- The Mustangs put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Matadors allow their opponents to score (69.6).
- Cal Poly has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 80.2 points.
CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison
- CSU Northridge scores 84.3 points per game at home, compared to 76.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Matadors are surrendering 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.5.
- CSU Northridge is sinking 5.2 threes per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 31.3% in home games and 31.6% on the road.
Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison
- At home Cal Poly is putting up 70.0 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (63.8).
- The Mustangs allow 63.5 points per game at home, and 79.5 away.
- At home, Cal Poly knocks down 5.3 triples per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (5.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.3%) than away (27.8%).
CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 80-75
|Matadome
|12/19/2023
|@ UCLA
|W 76-72
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Montana State
|W 82-70
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/6/2024
|Hawaii
|-
|Matadome
Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Weber State
|L 78-50
|Dee Events Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 62-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Omaha
|W 66-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/28/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|Long Beach State
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
