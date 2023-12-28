The CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California TV: ESPN+

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

This season, the Matadors have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

In games CSU Northridge shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Matadors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 312th.

The Matadors record 8.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Mustangs allow (72.0).

CSU Northridge has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Matadors have averaged.

Cal Poly is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 27th.

The Mustangs put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Matadors allow their opponents to score (69.6).

Cal Poly has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 80.2 points.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

CSU Northridge scores 84.3 points per game at home, compared to 76.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Matadors are surrendering 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.5.

CSU Northridge is sinking 5.2 threes per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 31.3% in home games and 31.6% on the road.

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

At home Cal Poly is putting up 70.0 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (63.8).

The Mustangs allow 63.5 points per game at home, and 79.5 away.

At home, Cal Poly knocks down 5.3 triples per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (5.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.3%) than away (27.8%).

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/11/2023 Utah Tech W 80-75 Matadome 12/19/2023 @ UCLA W 76-72 Pauley Pavilion 12/22/2023 Montana State W 82-70 Matadome 12/28/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/30/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid 1/6/2024 Hawaii - Matadome

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule