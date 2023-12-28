The CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) will look to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

  • This season, the Matadors have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
  • In games CSU Northridge shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Matadors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 312th.
  • The Matadors record 8.2 more points per game (80.2) than the Mustangs allow (72.0).
  • CSU Northridge has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 72.0 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Matadors have averaged.
  • Cal Poly is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 27th.
  • The Mustangs put up only 4.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than the Matadors allow their opponents to score (69.6).
  • Cal Poly has a 4-6 record when allowing fewer than 80.2 points.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

  • CSU Northridge scores 84.3 points per game at home, compared to 76.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • In 2023-24, the Matadors are surrendering 65.7 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.5.
  • CSU Northridge is sinking 5.2 threes per game, which is 0.2 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 31.3% in home games and 31.6% on the road.

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Cal Poly is putting up 70.0 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (63.8).
  • The Mustangs allow 63.5 points per game at home, and 79.5 away.
  • At home, Cal Poly knocks down 5.3 triples per game, 0.3 more than it averages on the road (5.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.3%) than away (27.8%).

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Utah Tech W 80-75 Matadome
12/19/2023 @ UCLA W 76-72 Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Montana State W 82-70 Matadome
12/28/2023 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid
1/6/2024 Hawaii - Matadome

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Weber State L 78-50 Dee Events Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Washington L 62-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Omaha W 66-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/28/2023 CSU Northridge - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 Long Beach State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

