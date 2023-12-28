The CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly matchup.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Northridge Moneyline Cal Poly Moneyline BetMGM CSU Northridge (-4.5) 140.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Northridge (-4.5) 140.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

CSU Northridge is 9-1-0 ATS this season.

Matadors games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.

Cal Poly has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mustangs games have hit the over five out of 11 times this year.

