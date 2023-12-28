CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: CSU Northridge (-4.5)
- Total: 140.5
- TV: ESPN+
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Brinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|74th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|65.1
|340th
|145th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|72
|212th
|9th
|44
|Rebounds
|33.3
|312th
|27th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|345th
|5.1
|3pt Made
|5.3
|336th
|133rd
|14.3
|Assists
|8.9
|359th
|342nd
|14.7
|Turnovers
|12.3
|227th
