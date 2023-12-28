Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West), at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

13 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dionte Bostick: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Brinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Dearon Tucker: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Kobe Sanders: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Quentin Jones: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jarred Hyder: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Joel Armotrading: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Aaron Price Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank 74th 80.2 Points Scored 65.1 340th 145th 69.6 Points Allowed 72 212th 9th 44 Rebounds 33.3 312th 27th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 345th 5.1 3pt Made 5.3 336th 133rd 14.3 Assists 8.9 359th 342nd 14.7 Turnovers 12.3 227th

