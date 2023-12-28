The CSU Northridge Matadors (9-3, 0-0 Big West) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-8, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 140.5.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Northridge -4.5 140.5

CSU Northridge vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

The Matadors have a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.

CSU Northridge has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Matadors.

Cal Poly's ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

This season, the Mustangs have come away with a win two times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Cal Poly has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Northridge 8 80% 80.2 145.3 69.6 141.6 148.1 Cal Poly 4 40% 65.1 145.3 72.0 141.6 134.3

Additional CSU Northridge vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The Matadors record 80.2 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 72.0 the Mustangs allow.

CSU Northridge has an 8-0 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.0 points.

The Mustangs put up an average of 65.1 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 69.6 the Matadors give up to opponents.

Cal Poly has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Northridge 9-1-0 2-1 4-6-0 Cal Poly 6-4-0 5-3 5-5-0

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits

CSU Northridge Cal Poly 5-1 Home Record 3-1 4-2 Away Record 0-6 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 6-0-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.8 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

