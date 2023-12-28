Dane County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Dane County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wisconsin Heights High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
