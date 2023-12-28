Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 28?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Derek Ryan a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Ryan stats and insights
- In two of 31 games this season, Ryan has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Ryan has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|10:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|5:39
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|8:04
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Away
|W 3-1
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
