For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Derek Ryan a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

  • In two of 31 games this season, Ryan has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Ryan has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:55 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:05 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 5:39 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 8:04 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:26 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:59 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:12 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

