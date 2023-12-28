Will Evan Bouchard score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Bouchard has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:06 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 27:32 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:48 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 22:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:39 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 3 2 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 22:06 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:41 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

