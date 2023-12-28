Evan Bouchard Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - December 28
The Edmonton Oilers, including Evan Bouchard, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. There are prop bets for Bouchard available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Evan Bouchard vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
Bouchard Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 22:36 on the ice per game.
- Bouchard has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Bouchard has a point in 22 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points seven times.
- In 17 of 31 games this season, Bouchard has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- There is a 58.8% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Bouchard Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's -68 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|31
|Games
|5
|32
|Points
|5
|8
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|4
