The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evander Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

Kane has scored a goal in 11 of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 14 of 31 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Kane has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Kane goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-68) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 4 22 Points 1 13 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.