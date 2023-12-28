Evander Kane Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - December 28
The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane among them, face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Evander Kane vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
Kane Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Kane has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.
- Kane has scored a goal in 11 of 31 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 14 of 31 games this season, Kane has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- Kane has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 58.8% that Kane goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Kane Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-68) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|31
|Games
|4
|22
|Points
|1
|13
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|0
