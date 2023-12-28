Can we count on Fabian Zetterlund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In 10 of 35 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

