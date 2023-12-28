Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 28?
Can we count on Fabian Zetterlund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- In 10 of 35 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|18:25
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
