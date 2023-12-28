Can we count on Fabian Zetterlund scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zetterlund stats and insights

  • In 10 of 35 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • Zetterlund's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:25 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 22:05 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.