Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Looking to wager on Zetterlund's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 18:00 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 35 games this year, Zetterlund has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 35 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Zetterlund has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 35 Games 6 15 Points 4 10 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.