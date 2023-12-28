Fabian Zetterlund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - December 28
Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Looking to wager on Zetterlund's props? Here is some information to help you.
Fabian Zetterlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Zetterlund Season Stats Insights
- In 35 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 18:00 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 35 games this year, Zetterlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In 12 of 35 games this year, Zetterlund has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In five of 35 games this year, Zetterlund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Zetterlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- Zetterlund has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Zetterlund Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have given up 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|35
|Games
|6
|15
|Points
|4
|10
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|3
