Will Filip Zadina light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zadina stats and insights

Zadina has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Zadina has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 16:32 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:07 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:34 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.