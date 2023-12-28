Will Henry Thrun Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 28?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Henry Thrun a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Thrun stats and insights
- Thrun is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
