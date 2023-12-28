In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on James Hamblin to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Hamblin stats and insights

Hamblin has scored in two of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).

Hamblin has zero points on the power play.

Hamblin's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Hamblin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:06 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:00 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:40 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:08 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:30 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:37 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:13 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 6:11 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

