Joel Farabee will be among those in action Thursday when his Philadelphia Flyers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Farabee vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 11 of 33 games this season, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 33 games this year, Farabee has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Farabee has an assist in eight of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Farabee's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+47) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 33 Games 3 22 Points 0 11 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

