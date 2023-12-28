The oddsmakers think the Pop-Tarts Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and NC State Wolfpack will be a relatively close one, with the Wildcats favored by 3 points. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. NC State matchup.

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas State vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-3) 47.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-3) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Kansas State vs. NC State Betting Trends

Kansas State has covered eight times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 6-4.

NC State is 6-4-1 ATS this season.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Kansas State & NC State 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

