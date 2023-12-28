Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Kevin Labanc going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 2.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|5:38
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:10
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:10
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
