On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Kevin Labanc going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 2.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:38 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 11:07 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:16 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:10 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.