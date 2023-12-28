For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Leon Draisaitl a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

  • In 12 of 31 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • He has eight goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:31 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:26 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

