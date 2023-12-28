For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Leon Draisaitl a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

In 12 of 31 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:31 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:26 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

