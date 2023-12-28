The Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Draisaitl available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl has averaged 21:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In Draisaitl's 31 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Draisaitl has a point in 20 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Draisaitl has an assist in 14 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Draisaitl has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-68).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 5 35 Points 10 14 Goals 2 21 Assists 8

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.