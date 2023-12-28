Thursday's game at Titan Gym has the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) matching up with the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 74-71 victory for Long Beach State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, CSU Fullerton should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 144.5 total.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fullerton, California

Fullerton, California Venue: Titan Gym

Titan Gym Line: Long Beach State -3.5

Long Beach State -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Long Beach State -165, CSU Fullerton +140

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 74, CSU Fullerton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton

Pick ATS: CSU Fullerton (+3.5)



CSU Fullerton (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Long Beach State is 5-4-0 against the spread, while CSU Fullerton's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Beach are 6-3-0 and the Titans are 4-5-0. The two teams average 148.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 80.9 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are allowing 76.6 per contest to rank 303rd in college basketball.

The 38.1 rebounds per game Long Beach State averages rank 115th in the nation, and are 1.5 more than the 36.6 its opponents grab per contest.

Long Beach State makes 5.8 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than its opponents (9.3). It is shooting 30.1% from deep (306th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.6%.

The Beach record 94.1 points per 100 possessions (199th in college basketball), while allowing 89 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

Long Beach State has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball action), two fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (18th in college basketball).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 67.9 points per game (314th in college basketball) and giving up 67.3 (99th in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game CSU Fullerton accumulates rank 280th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 34.8.

CSU Fullerton knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc (274th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 32.4%.

CSU Fullerton forces 12.6 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (301st in college basketball).

