How to Watch Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- The Beach make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- In games Long Beach State shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Beach are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 280th.
- The Beach average 13.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Titans allow (67.3).
- When Long Beach State scores more than 67.3 points, it is 8-3.
CSU Fullerton Stats Insights
- CSU Fullerton is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Titans are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach sit at 103rd.
- The Titans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Beach allow their opponents to score (76.6).
- When CSU Fullerton gives up fewer than 80.9 points, it is 7-1.
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Long Beach State was worse at home last year, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game in road games.
- The Beach surrendered 68.9 points per game last season at home, which was 11.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.4).
- When playing at home, Long Beach State made 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (4.2) than when playing on the road (4.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).
CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison
- At home, CSU Fullerton scores 77.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.0.
- In 2023-24 the Titans are giving up 21.3 fewer points per game at home (52.5) than away (73.8).
- CSU Fullerton drains more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (26.2%).
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Life Pacific
|W 88-66
|Walter Pyramid
|12/10/2023
|@ USC
|W 84-79
|Galen Center
|12/19/2023
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|W 107-78
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/30/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|1/4/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 62-60
|The Nest
|12/17/2023
|@ Boise State
|L 88-65
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/20/2023
|Pacific
|W 67-56
|Titan Gym
|12/28/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Titan Gym
|12/31/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
