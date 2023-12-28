The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California TV: ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

The Beach make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

In games Long Beach State shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Beach are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 280th.

The Beach average 13.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Titans allow (67.3).

When Long Beach State scores more than 67.3 points, it is 8-3.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

CSU Fullerton is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Titans are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach sit at 103rd.

The Titans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Beach allow their opponents to score (76.6).

When CSU Fullerton gives up fewer than 80.9 points, it is 7-1.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Long Beach State was worse at home last year, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game in road games.

The Beach surrendered 68.9 points per game last season at home, which was 11.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.4).

When playing at home, Long Beach State made 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (4.2) than when playing on the road (4.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

At home, CSU Fullerton scores 77.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.0.

In 2023-24 the Titans are giving up 21.3 fewer points per game at home (52.5) than away (73.8).

CSU Fullerton drains more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (26.2%).

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/6/2023 Life Pacific W 88-66 Walter Pyramid 12/10/2023 @ USC W 84-79 Galen Center 12/19/2023 Cal State Dominguez Hills W 107-78 Walter Pyramid 12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym 12/30/2023 CSU Northridge - Walter Pyramid 1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule