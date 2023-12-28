The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • The Beach make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • In games Long Beach State shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Beach are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 280th.
  • The Beach average 13.6 more points per game (80.9) than the Titans allow (67.3).
  • When Long Beach State scores more than 67.3 points, it is 8-3.

CSU Fullerton Stats Insights

  • CSU Fullerton is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 280th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach sit at 103rd.
  • The Titans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Beach allow their opponents to score (76.6).
  • When CSU Fullerton gives up fewer than 80.9 points, it is 7-1.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Long Beach State was worse at home last year, averaging 77.1 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game in road games.
  • The Beach surrendered 68.9 points per game last season at home, which was 11.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.4).
  • When playing at home, Long Beach State made 0.3 fewer three-pointers per game (4.2) than when playing on the road (4.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.2%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

CSU Fullerton Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, CSU Fullerton scores 77.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 60.0.
  • In 2023-24 the Titans are giving up 21.3 fewer points per game at home (52.5) than away (73.8).
  • CSU Fullerton drains more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than on the road (26.2%).

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Life Pacific W 88-66 Walter Pyramid
12/10/2023 @ USC W 84-79 Galen Center
12/19/2023 Cal State Dominguez Hills W 107-78 Walter Pyramid
12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym
12/30/2023 CSU Northridge - Walter Pyramid
1/4/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

CSU Fullerton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Sacramento State W 62-60 The Nest
12/17/2023 @ Boise State L 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/20/2023 Pacific W 67-56 Titan Gym
12/28/2023 Long Beach State - Titan Gym
12/31/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

