Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Long Beach State Moneyline
|CSU Fullerton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Long Beach State (-1.5)
|144.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Long Beach State (-2.5)
|144.5
|-130
|+108
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends
- Long Beach State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Beach games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
- CSU Fullerton is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- A total of five Titans games this year have gone over the point total.
Long Beach State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Long Beach State is 88th in the country. It is far below that, 156th, according to computer rankings.
- Long Beach State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
