The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

Titan Gym in Fullerton, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM Long Beach State (-1.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Long Beach State (-2.5) 144.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

Long Beach State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Beach games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

CSU Fullerton is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of five Titans games this year have gone over the point total.

Long Beach State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Long Beach State is 88th in the country. It is far below that, 156th, according to computer rankings.

Long Beach State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.