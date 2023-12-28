The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton matchup.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Long Beach State Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

  • Long Beach State is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
  • Beach games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.
  • CSU Fullerton is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of five Titans games this year have gone over the point total.

Long Beach State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Long Beach State is 88th in the country. It is far below that, 156th, according to computer rankings.
  • Long Beach State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

