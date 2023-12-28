The CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) face a fellow Big West team, the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Long Beach State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank 59th 80.9 Points Scored 67.9 314th 303rd 76.6 Points Allowed 67.3 99th 115th 38.1 Rebounds 34.1 280th 103rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 314th 5.8 3pt Made 5.8 314th 97th 15.1 Assists 9.2 357th 312th 13.6 Turnovers 13.4 301st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.