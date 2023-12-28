Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) face a fellow Big West team, the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Long Beach State (-1.5)
- Total: 144.5
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
CSU Fullerton Players to Watch
- Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|CSU Fullerton AVG
|CSU Fullerton Rank
|59th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|67.9
|314th
|303rd
|76.6
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|99th
|115th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|34.1
|280th
|103rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|314th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|5.8
|314th
|97th
|15.1
|Assists
|9.2
|357th
|312th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|13.4
|301st
