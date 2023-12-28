The CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) face a fellow Big West team, the Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Aboubacar Traore: 10.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jadon Jones: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Lassina Traore: 11.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

  • Max Jones: 16.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dominic Brewton: 15.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Grayson Carper: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Donovan Oday: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Beril Kabamba: 4.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank
59th 80.9 Points Scored 67.9 314th
303rd 76.6 Points Allowed 67.3 99th
115th 38.1 Rebounds 34.1 280th
103rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th
314th 5.8 3pt Made 5.8 314th
97th 15.1 Assists 9.2 357th
312th 13.6 Turnovers 13.4 301st

