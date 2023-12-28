The Long Beach State Beach (8-4, 0-0 Big West) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the CSU Fullerton Titans (7-5, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Titan Gym as only 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Long Beach State -2.5 144.5

Long Beach State vs CSU Fullerton Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Beach have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

This season, Long Beach State has won three of its five games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The Beach have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

CSU Fullerton has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

This year, the Titans have won one of six games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that CSU Fullerton has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Long Beach State 7 77.8% 80.9 148.8 76.6 143.9 152.5 CSU Fullerton 3 30% 67.9 148.8 67.3 143.9 138.7

Additional Long Beach State vs CSU Fullerton Insights & Trends

The 80.9 points per game the Beach put up are 13.6 more points than the Titans allow (67.3).

Long Beach State has a 5-3 record against the spread and an 8-3 record overall when putting up more than 67.3 points.

The Titans score an average of 67.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 76.6 the Beach allow.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Long Beach State 5-4-0 1-4 6-3-0 CSU Fullerton 5-5-0 4-4 4-5-0

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Long Beach State CSU Fullerton 9-5 Home Record 11-2 6-9 Away Record 7-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.4 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

