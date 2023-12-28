Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 28?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Luke Kunin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kunin stats and insights
- Kunin has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Kunin's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.