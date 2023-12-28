On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Luke Kunin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kunin stats and insights

  • Kunin has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Kunin's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 7-4
12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.