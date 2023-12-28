On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Luke Kunin going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Kunin's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:00 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

