Should you wager on Marc Staal to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

  • Staal is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Staal has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 88 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:34 Home L 4-2
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 4-3 SO
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 5-2
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

