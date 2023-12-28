Thursday's game that pits the Maryland Terrapins (8-4) versus the Coppin State Eagles (1-12) at Xfinity Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-55 in favor of Maryland, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Maryland vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 78, Coppin State 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Maryland vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-22.8)

132.4

Maryland has a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Coppin State, who is 6-7-0 ATS. The Terrapins have a 3-7-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 4-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins' +105 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.0 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (40th in college basketball).

Maryland grabs 37.6 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball) while conceding 36.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Maryland makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Terrapins rank 218th in college basketball by averaging 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 33rd in college basketball, allowing 82.0 points per 100 possessions.

Maryland has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (125th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (75th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 18.7 points per game (posting 54.5 points per game, 361st in college basketball, while giving up 73.2 per outing, 239th in college basketball) and have a -243 scoring differential.

Coppin State comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 10.5 boards. It records 29.4 rebounds per game (359th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.9.

Coppin State hits 4.0 three-pointers per game (359th in college basketball) while shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc (362nd in college basketball). It is making 4.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.1 per game at 34.3%.

Coppin State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 15.2 per game (356th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (55th in college basketball).

