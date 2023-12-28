How to Watch Maryland vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland Terrapins (8-4) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (1-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Maryland Stats Insights
- The Terrapins make 41% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- Maryland has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Terrapins sit at 135th.
- The 73 points per game the Terrapins put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
- Maryland is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 36.3% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 40.6% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Coppin State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 41st.
- The Eagles put up an average of 54.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
- Coppin State is 1-5 when allowing fewer than 73 points.
Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Maryland performed better at home last year, posting 74.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.4.
- When it comes to total threes made, Maryland performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.1% clip in away games.
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
- At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.6.
- Beyond the arc, Coppin State made more trifectas on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).
Maryland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 105-65
|Xfinity Center
|12/19/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 73-67
|Xfinity Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UCLA
|W 69-60
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/2/2024
|Purdue
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ George Washington
|L 76-45
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 71-54
|Capital One Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Delaware State
|-
|Memorial Hall Gym
|1/8/2024
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Physical Education Complex
