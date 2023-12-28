The Maryland Terrapins (8-4) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (1-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Maryland Stats Insights

  • The Terrapins make 41% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Maryland has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Terrapins sit at 135th.
  • The 73 points per game the Terrapins put up are the same as the Eagles allow.
  • Maryland is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 36.3% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 40.6% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Coppin State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 41st.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 54.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • Coppin State is 1-5 when allowing fewer than 73 points.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Maryland performed better at home last year, posting 74.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.4.
  • When it comes to total threes made, Maryland performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.1% clip in away games.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
  • At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Coppin State made more trifectas on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Alcorn State W 105-65 Xfinity Center
12/19/2023 Nicholls State W 73-67 Xfinity Center
12/22/2023 @ UCLA W 69-60 Pauley Pavilion
12/28/2023 Coppin State - Xfinity Center
1/2/2024 Purdue - Xfinity Center
1/7/2024 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ George Washington L 76-45 Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/12/2023 @ Georgetown L 71-54 Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 @ James Madison L 87-48 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/28/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
1/6/2024 @ Delaware State - Memorial Hall Gym
1/8/2024 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Physical Education Complex

