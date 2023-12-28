The Maryland Terrapins (8-4) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (1-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland Stats Insights

The Terrapins make 41% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Maryland has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Terrapins sit at 135th.

The 73 points per game the Terrapins put up are the same as the Eagles allow.

Maryland is 4-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 36.3% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 40.6% the Terrapins' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Coppin State has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Eagles are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Terrapins sit at 41st.

The Eagles put up an average of 54.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Coppin State is 1-5 when allowing fewer than 73 points.

Maryland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Maryland performed better at home last year, posting 74.6 points per game, compared to 62.5 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Terrapins allowed 61.6 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 65.4.

When it comes to total threes made, Maryland performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 6.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.1% clip in away games.

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coppin State scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.

At home, the Eagles conceded 79.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.6.

Beyond the arc, Coppin State made more trifectas on the road (8.5 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (32.9%).

Maryland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Alcorn State W 105-65 Xfinity Center 12/19/2023 Nicholls State W 73-67 Xfinity Center 12/22/2023 @ UCLA W 69-60 Pauley Pavilion 12/28/2023 Coppin State - Xfinity Center 1/2/2024 Purdue - Xfinity Center 1/7/2024 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule