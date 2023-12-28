Maryland vs. Coppin State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
The Maryland Terrapins (8-4) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (1-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.
Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Maryland vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Coppin State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-29.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-30.5)
|127.5
|-
|-
Maryland vs. Coppin State Betting Trends
- Maryland has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Terrapins' 12 games have gone over the point total.
- Coppin State has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.
- The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times this season.
Maryland Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Oddsmakers rate Maryland much higher (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (111th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Terrapins' national championship odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 14th-biggest change.
- With odds of +10000, Maryland has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
