The Maryland Terrapins (8-4) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Coppin State Eagles (1-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Coppin State matchup in this article.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Maryland (-29.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maryland (-30.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maryland vs. Coppin State Betting Trends

Maryland has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Terrapins' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Coppin State has covered six times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 13 times this season.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Maryland much higher (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (111th).

Bookmakers have moved the Terrapins' national championship odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 14th-biggest change.

With odds of +10000, Maryland has been given a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.