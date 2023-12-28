Maryland vs. Coppin State December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (1-11) play the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.
Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 15.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 17.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donta Scott: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Greg Spurlock: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camaren Sparrrow: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Preist Ryan: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Maryland vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Coppin State AVG
|Coppin State Rank
|226th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|55.0
|361st
|42nd
|64.4
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|208th
|157th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|29.3
|357th
|35th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|307th
|307th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|4.3
|355th
|304th
|11.4
|Assists
|8.1
|362nd
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|14.1
|323rd
