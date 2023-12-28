The Coppin State Eagles (1-11) play the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Information

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Julian Reese: 15.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jahmir Young: 17.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

  • Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Greg Spurlock: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Camaren Sparrrow: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Preist Ryan: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank
226th 73.4 Points Scored 55.0 361st
42nd 64.4 Points Allowed 72.0 208th
157th 37.3 Rebounds 29.3 357th
35th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th
307th 5.9 3pt Made 4.3 355th
304th 11.4 Assists 8.1 362nd
200th 12.0 Turnovers 14.1 323rd

