The Coppin State Eagles (1-11) play the Maryland Terrapins (6-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Xfinity Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 15.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK Jahmir Young: 17.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Donta Scott: 8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 6.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Coppin State Players to Watch

Justin Winston: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Greg Spurlock: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Camaren Sparrrow: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Toto Fagbenle: 4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Preist Ryan: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maryland vs. Coppin State Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Coppin State AVG Coppin State Rank 226th 73.4 Points Scored 55.0 361st 42nd 64.4 Points Allowed 72.0 208th 157th 37.3 Rebounds 29.3 357th 35th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 307th 5.9 3pt Made 4.3 355th 304th 11.4 Assists 8.1 362nd 200th 12.0 Turnovers 14.1 323rd

