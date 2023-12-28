The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) are heavy underdogs (by 29.5 points) to break a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Maryland Terrapins (8-4) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 127.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Maryland vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maryland -29.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maryland vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Terrapins have compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Coppin State has gone 6-7-0 ATS this year.

Coppin State (6-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 30% of the time, 16.2% more often than Maryland (3-7-0) this season.

Maryland vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maryland 5 50% 73.0 127.5 64.3 137.5 136.4 Coppin State 5 38.5% 54.5 127.5 73.2 137.5 138.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Maryland vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

The Terrapins average 73.0 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 73.2 the Eagles give up.

Maryland has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.2 points.

The Eagles' 54.5 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Terrapins give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Maryland vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maryland 3-7-0 0-0 3-7-0 Coppin State 6-7-0 0-0 4-9-0

Maryland vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maryland Coppin State 16-1 Home Record 4-6 2-9 Away Record 5-16 11-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 62.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.