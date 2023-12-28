Will Mattias Ekholm Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 28?
Can we expect Mattias Ekholm lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ekholm stats and insights
- Ekholm has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ekholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|21:26
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.