In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Mattias Janmark to find the back of the net for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Janmark scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Janmark's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:17 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 12:30 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 3-1

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

