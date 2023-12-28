Will Mikael Granlund light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Granlund's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:20 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 20:08 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:09 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:41 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 3 1 2 18:47 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

