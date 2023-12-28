The San Jose Sharks, Mikael Granlund among them, face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Prop bets for Granlund are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mikael Granlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:49 per game on the ice, is -6.

Granlund has a goal in four games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Granlund has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 28 games this season, Granlund has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Granlund has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Granlund has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 28 Games 4 23 Points 3 4 Goals 0 19 Assists 3

