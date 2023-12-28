Will Mike Hoffman score a goal when the San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman has scored in six of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 21.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 106 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.