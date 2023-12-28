On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Nikita Okhotyuk going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk stats and insights

Okhotyuk is yet to score through 25 games this season.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Okhotyuk has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Okhotyuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 7-4 12/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:47 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:56 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:12 Away W 5-4 OT

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

