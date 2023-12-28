Having lost six in a row, the San Jose Sharks welcome in the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info

Oilers vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Sharks Oilers 3-2 SJ

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 15th in goals against, conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Oilers' 107 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor McDavid 29 12 32 44 34 33 49.6% Leon Draisaitl 31 14 21 35 39 40 57.1% Zach Hyman 30 19 13 32 8 12 33.3% Evan Bouchard 31 8 24 32 29 21 - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 31 8 23 31 12 24 44.2%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have conceded 142 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

With 74 goals (2.1 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players