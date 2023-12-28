How to Watch the Oilers vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost six in a row, the San Jose Sharks welcome in the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch NBCS-CA and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Sharks attempt to beat the Oilers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oilers vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|Oilers
|3-2 SJ
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 15th in goals against, conceding 106 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Oilers' 107 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|29
|12
|32
|44
|34
|33
|49.6%
|Leon Draisaitl
|31
|14
|21
|35
|39
|40
|57.1%
|Zach Hyman
|30
|19
|13
|32
|8
|12
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|31
|8
|24
|32
|29
|21
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|31
|8
|23
|31
|12
|24
|44.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have conceded 142 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- With 74 goals (2.1 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|34
|12
|15
|27
|12
|22
|56.4%
|Mikael Granlund
|28
|4
|19
|23
|12
|17
|48.1%
|William Eklund
|34
|7
|9
|16
|11
|12
|28.1%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|35
|10
|5
|15
|12
|16
|43.5%
|Anthony Duclair
|31
|7
|6
|13
|9
|13
|36.4%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.