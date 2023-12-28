Thursday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the road favorite Edmonton Oilers (15-15-1, -300 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (9-23-3, +240 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Oilers vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Oilers vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 19 games this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

The Oilers have been victorious in 13 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.2%).

The Sharks have been an underdog in 35 games this season, with nine upset wins (25.7%).

Edmonton is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

San Jose has 16 games this season playing as the underdog by +240 or longer, and is 4-12 in those contests.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+115) 2.5 (-161) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+185) 2.5 (-115) Zach Hyman 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (+170) 3.5 (-143)

Sharks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop William Eklund 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-139) Alexander Barabanov 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+110) - Fabian Zetterlund 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-4 3-5-2 6.9 3.70 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.70 2.60 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 6-3-1 6.2 2.70 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.70 3.90 5 20.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Sharks Recent Betting Performance

