Thursday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the road favorite Edmonton Oilers (15-15-1, -300 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (9-23-3, +240 moneyline odds) at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.
Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oilers vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
Oilers vs. Sharks Betting Trends
- In 19 games this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
- The Oilers have been victorious in 13 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.2%).
- The Sharks have been an underdog in 35 games this season, with nine upset wins (25.7%).
- Edmonton is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.
- San Jose has 16 games this season playing as the underdog by +240 or longer, and is 4-12 in those contests.
Oilers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Leon Draisaitl
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+115)
|2.5 (-161)
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|0.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+185)
|2.5 (-115)
|Zach Hyman
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (+170)
|3.5 (-143)
Sharks Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|William Eklund
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-139)
|Alexander Barabanov
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+110)
|-
|Fabian Zetterlund
|0.5 (+220)
|0.5 (+110)
|2.5 (+135)
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|5-4
|3-5-2
|6.9
|3.70
|2.60
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|3.70
|2.60
|7
|26.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-6-1
|5-5
|6-3-1
|6.2
|2.70
|3.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-6-1
|2.70
|3.90
|5
|20.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-3
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|4
|Games Over Total
|3
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-7
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
