The Edmonton Oilers (15-15-1) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-23-3, losers of six in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Thursday, December 28 begins at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have put up a 7-3-0 record after totaling 37 total goals (seven power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 26.9%). Their opponents have scored a combined 26 goals in those games.

The Sharks have a 3-6-1 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 27 total goals (five power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 20.8%) while giving up 39 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we project to win Thursday's game.

Oilers vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final result of Oilers 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-300)

Oilers (-300) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 2-1-3 in overtime matchups as part of a 15-15-1 overall record.

In the seven games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-1 record (good for seven points).

In the four games this season the Oilers scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Oilers have scored three or more goals in 22 games (15-7-0, 30 points).

In the 10 games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 11 points after finishing 5-4-1.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 10-8-1 (21 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 5-6-0 to register 10 points.

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks (9-23-3 overall) have posted a record of 2-3-5 in games that have needed OT this season.

San Jose has earned 14 points (7-2-0) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Sharks registered just one goal in 12 games and they finished 0-11-1 in those matchups.

San Jose has earned seven points (3-3-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Sharks have scored more than two goals 11 times, earning 13 points from those matchups (6-4-1).

This season, San Jose has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 4-6-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, San Jose has posted a record of 1-1-2 (four points).

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents in 31 games, going 8-22-1 to record 17 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 6th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.11 32nd 25th 3.42 Goals Allowed 4.06 32nd 2nd 34.2 Shots 25.7 32nd 4th 28.3 Shots Allowed 35.9 32nd 5th 26.21% Power Play % 19.57% 18th 23rd 77.98% Penalty Kill % 73.55% 28th

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

