Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose -- beginning at 10:30 PM ET -- are the Oilers' Connor McDavid and the Sharks' Tomas Hertl.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Information

Oilers Players to Watch

McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (44 points), via registered 12 goals and 32 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has chipped in with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists).

Evan Bouchard has 32 points for Edmonton, via eight goals and 24 assists.

Calvin Pickard's record is 2-2-0. He has conceded 14 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 123 saves with an .898% save percentage (44th in league).

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl has recorded 12 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.4 per game), taking 2.5 shots per game and shooting 13.8%. This places him among the leaders for San Jose with 27 total points (0.8 per game).

Mikael Granlund's 23 points this season, including four goals and 19 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, San Jose's William Eklund has 16 points, courtesy of seven goals (fourth on team) and nine assists (fourth).

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a 5-9-1 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (44th in the league). In 16 games, he has 449 saves, and has allowed 51 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Oilers vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 6th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.11 32nd 25th 3.42 Goals Allowed 4.06 32nd 2nd 34.2 Shots 25.7 32nd 4th 28.3 Shots Allowed 35.9 32nd 5th 26.21% Power Play % 19.57% 18th 23rd 77.98% Penalty Kill % 73.55% 28th

