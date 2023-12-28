The Edmonton Oilers (15-15-1) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (9-23-3, losers of six in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Thursday, December 28 starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-400) Sharks (+310) 7

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have compiled a 13-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Edmonton has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 19 of 31 games this season.

Sharks Betting Insights

The Sharks have been listed as an underdog 35 times this season, and won nine, or 25.7%, of those games.

This season San Jose has won one of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Sharks.

San Jose has played 14 games this season with more than 7 goals.

Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info

Oilers vs. Sharks Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 107 (15th) Goals 74 (32nd) 106 (15th) Goals Allowed 142 (32nd) 27 (9th) Power Play Goals 18 (23rd) 24 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (31st)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton is 5-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Edmonton went over in three of its last 10 games.

The Oilers have had an average of 6.9 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Oilers are ranked 15th in the league with 107 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.

The Oilers rank 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (106 total) in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 16th in the NHL.

Sharks Advanced Stats

San Jose owns a 5-5-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-6-1 straight up over its past 10 games.

Six of San Jose's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Sharks total over the last 10 games is 0.8 goals fewer than the 7 total listed for this matchup.

Over the last 10 matchups, Sharks' games have had an average of 5.8 goals, 1.6 more than their season-long average.

The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (74 total goals, 2.1 per game).

The Sharks have given up 4.1 goals per game, 142 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.

Their -68 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

