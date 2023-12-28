Oilers vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (15-15-1) hit the road against the San Jose Sharks (9-23-3, losers of six in a row) at SAP Center at San Jose. The contest on Thursday, December 28 starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBCS-CA and ESPN+.
Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-400)
|Sharks (+310)
|7
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers have compiled a 13-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Edmonton has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 80.0%.
- Edmonton and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 19 of 31 games this season.
Sharks Betting Insights
- The Sharks have been listed as an underdog 35 times this season, and won nine, or 25.7%, of those games.
- This season San Jose has won one of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of victory for the Sharks.
- San Jose has played 14 games this season with more than 7 goals.
Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info
Oilers vs. Sharks Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|107 (15th)
|Goals
|74 (32nd)
|106 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|142 (32nd)
|27 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (23rd)
|24 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (31st)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton is 5-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- Edmonton went over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Oilers have had an average of 6.9 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Oilers are ranked 15th in the league with 107 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- The Oilers rank 15th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (106 total) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 16th in the NHL.
Sharks Advanced Stats
- San Jose owns a 5-5-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-6-1 straight up over its past 10 games.
- Six of San Jose's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Sharks total over the last 10 games is 0.8 goals fewer than the 7 total listed for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 matchups, Sharks' games have had an average of 5.8 goals, 1.6 more than their season-long average.
- The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (74 total goals, 2.1 per game).
- The Sharks have given up 4.1 goals per game, 142 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.
- Their -68 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
