Player props can be found for Connor McDavid and Tomas Hertl, among others, when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oilers vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 44 points. He has 12 goals and 32 assists this season.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 22 0 1 1 1 at Devils Dec. 21 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 1 1 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 1 1 2 7

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 22 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 21 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 0 0 7

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Evan Bouchard's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Dec. 22 0 0 0 4 at Devils Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 16 0 0 0 6 vs. Lightning Dec. 14 0 2 2 5

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Hertl has collected 12 goals and 15 assists in 34 games for San Jose, good for 27 points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 0 1 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Dec. 17 2 0 2 5

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Mikael Granlund is a leading scorer for San Jose with 23 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 19 assists in 28 games.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Kings Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Dec. 17 0 2 2 3

