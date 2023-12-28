Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Sharks on December 28, 2023
Player props can be found for Connor McDavid and Tomas Hertl, among others, when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oilers vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
McDavid is Edmonton's top contributor with 44 points. He has 12 goals and 32 assists this season.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|7
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) to the team.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Evan Bouchard's 32 points this season have come via eight goals and 24 assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Hertl has collected 12 goals and 15 assists in 34 games for San Jose, good for 27 points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canucks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 17
|2
|0
|2
|5
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Mikael Granlund is a leading scorer for San Jose with 23 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 19 assists in 28 games.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
