Owen Tippett will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Prop bets for Tippett in that upcoming Flyers-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Tippett vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 15:15 on the ice per game.

Tippett has scored a goal in 11 of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tippett has a point in 16 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Tippett has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+47) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 33 Games 2 21 Points 0 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

