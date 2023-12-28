Racine County, WI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Racine County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need below.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Horlick High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Park High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
