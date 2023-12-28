The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

  • In eight of 31 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also nine assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:35 Away W 4-3
12/21/2023 Devils 2 1 1 21:14 Away W 6-3
12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:29 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 22:42 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.