The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Nugent-Hopkins intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:58 on the ice per game.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in eight games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 18 of 31 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 15 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-68) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 5 31 Points 10 8 Goals 3 23 Assists 7

