Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - December 28
The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins among them, play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Nugent-Hopkins intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- In 31 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 19:58 on the ice per game.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in eight games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In 18 of 31 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 15 of 31 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- The implied probability that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are conceding 142 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-68) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|31
|Games
|5
|31
|Points
|10
|8
|Goals
|3
|23
|Assists
|7
