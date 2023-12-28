Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 28?
Can we count on Ryan Poehling scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- In three of 28 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Poehling has zero points on the power play.
- Poehling's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 7-6 SO
|12/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:25
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 4-1
Flyers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
