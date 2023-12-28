Can we count on Ryan Poehling scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

In three of 28 games this season, Poehling has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

Poehling has zero points on the power play.

Poehling's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 2 2 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:25 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

