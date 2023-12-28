Should you bet on Scott Laughton to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

  • In three of 33 games this season, Laughton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canucks this season, he has taken six shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Laughton has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Laughton's shooting percentage is 3.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 12:51 Away L 7-6 SO
12/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-2
12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Away W 3-2 OT
12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 1-0
12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-1
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

