Will Sean Couturier find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

Couturier has scored in nine of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Canucks this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 88 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:25 Away L 7-6 SO 12/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 4-2 12/19/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:55 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO

Flyers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

